Pelosi, Black Caucus put pressure on Biden to halt evictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it’s “unfathomable” that Americans will be evicted during the COVID-19 crisis. Backed by the influential Congressional Black Caucus, the Democratic leadership in Congress intensified pressure on President Joe Biden’s administration to immediately extend the nation’s eviction moratorium to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes. An estimated 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some as soon as Monday. The White House had no direct response to the Democrats’ call for action, but administration officials have urged localities and states to tap aid already approved by Congress.