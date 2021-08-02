Pakistani police say polio team attacked, policeman killed

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen have shot and killed a police officer assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in the country’s northwest. The attack took place in the town of Kolachi on Monday. The policeman was on his motorcycle, heading to escort polio workers taking part in a nationwide campaign aimed at making Pakistan a polio-free state. This was the third attack in two days on police assigned to protect polio workers in Pakistan. Pakistani militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.