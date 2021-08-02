‘Operation Fan Mail’ returns for 15th season with the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A program that honors active duty military members or veterans along with their families is returning to Lambeau Field.

As part of 'Operation Fan Mail', The Packers along with WPS Health Solutions will honor a family at every home game in the 2021 season.

In the past 13 seasons, 136 families have been saluted.

Families that are selected receive four tickets to a game courtesy of WPS Health Solutions, be recognized on the video board before the game and will also receive a gift card to the Packers Pro Shop with a value of $150.

The team and WPS Health Solutions asked that interested families or friends of eligible families submit an essay, 500 words or less on why that particular family should be chosen.

Essays can be sent to:

Operation Fan Mail

P.O. Box 10628

Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628

Family members that are serving on active duty or a veteran can be a spouse, mother, father, son, daughter, or sibling.