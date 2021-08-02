Marathon County judge upholds decision to not issue license for area mobile home park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Marathon County judge has upheld the City of Schofield's decision to not issue a license to Sustainable Resources for the operation of the Northern Housing Community Park for 2020-2021.

Schofield officials and Sustainable Resources - out of Wyoming - have been at odds over the park for at least the past few years.

They did not have an operating license for 2020.

The Schofield City Council voted in January to deny the license for 2021.

"It was the right decision. After 2-3 years. But it probably was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," said Joan Joss, Alderperson for Ward 2, City of Schofield. "I do weekly drive-thru's through the park, I've taken food to people there, I feel bad for the people who have been there for a long time and have really tried hard to do the right thing. But it's for the best overall."

Joss says that there is currently no set move-out date for those living in the mobile home park.

She also adds that the public works administrator will help gather resources for those residents.