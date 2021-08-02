Malaysia lawmakers protest Parliament closure as ploy by PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Police blocked opposition lawmakers from marching to protest a two-week lockdown of Malaysia’s Parliament, which they consider another ploy for the embattled prime minister to dodge a no-confidence vote. With the crucial parliamentary session due, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin instead postponed it and Parliament will be shut for two weeks. The health ministry says Parliament is a high-risk venue because of a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and others. Muhyiddin’s alliance has a razor-thin majority and Parliament has been suspended for most of his tenure due to the pandemic. His opponents say his government is a failure and his Cabinet must leave so Malaysia can address the pandemic.