MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Milwaukee Brewers announced that pitcher Josh Hader has been place on the COVID-19 injury list.

LHP Josh Hader placed on the injured list (COVID-19). RHP John Axford added to the active roster. INF/OF Jace Peterson reinstated from the injured list. INF/OF Pablo Reyes optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/cnjWSl1EHf — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 2, 2021

Christian Yelich tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Two more Brewers tested positive over the weekend in Hunter Strickland and Jake Cousins.

The Brewers start a three game series at home Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.