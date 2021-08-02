Huge blaze engulfs railroad tie recycling plant in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A fire that grew so large it showed up on weather radar has engulfed a pile of thousands of railroad ties at a recycling plant in rural west Alabama. Fire officials say the blaze at National Salvage and Services Corp. east of Selma started Sunday evening and was still going Monday. No one was hurt, but the company says it’s still not sure how much was lost. Valley Grand Volunteer Fire Chief Billy Barrett says lightning apparently started the fire. He says fire crews eventually had to get away because it got so big and hot. Barrett says the fire could burn for days.