Hmong Wausau Festival sees record breaking attendance

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Record-breaking numbers were seen this past weekend at the Hmong Wausau Festival.

According to organizers, more than 14,000 people attended the two-day event.



From sporting events to singing and dancing competitions, organizers say the festival got to truly display the Hmong culture.

It even brought those from different states such as California and North Carolina to see the festival take place.

"To be able to reexperience of what was considered normalcy or as something that was normal you know from a year ago. So this is part of our culture and we're just happy to be able to come back and interact with one another and have some fun," said Yee Leng Xiong, Executive Director, Hmong American Center.

Organizers say in a couple of weeks they will start planning for the 2022 Hmong Wausau Festival.