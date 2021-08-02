Gas remains close to $3 a gallon in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Gas prices have risen slightly, but still remain close to three dollars a gallon in the badger with the average being $3.04.

According to GasBuddy who surveyed over 3,000 gas stations in Wisconsin, prices have risen just over five cents in the past month and close to one dollar more than last year.

The cheapest gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $2.77 a gallon while the most expensive is $3.29.

In the Wausau area, the average for a gallon of gas in $3.19, which is up more than a dollar from last year.

On the national side, the average price of a gallon of gas is $3.16.