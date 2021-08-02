Father, child drown in Petenwell Lake

Adams Co. (WAOW) -- A father and child drowned in Petenwell Lake, according to authorities.

The Adams Co. Sheriff's Department says it happened around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say several children were swimming in the water and began to struggle. They say the father, 41-year-old Andrew Nett of Arkdale jumped in to help but did not resurface. Witnesses were reportedly able to pull some of the kids out of the water, but a child and the father were still missing.

Search crews recovered the bodies of Andrew and 13-year-old Aurora Nett.