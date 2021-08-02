EU investigates Facebook’s proposed purchase of Kustomer

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators are opening an in-depth investigation of Facebook’s plan to buy Kustomer over concerns that the deal would stifle competition for customer relationship management software. The EU Commission said Monday that it’s also investigating because its worried Facebook would get more data for personalized ads, which would give it even more of an advantage in the online advertising market. The social network announced the deal in November as part of efforts to make more money from its WhatsApp and Messenger chat services. Kustomer provides software that help companies manage online conversations with customers over various channels by putting them into a single dashboard.