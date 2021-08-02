Clean, repeat: At Tokyo Games, virus is Olympians’ chief foe

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympians are exercising extraordinary discipline against the coronavirus. They are sealed off in a sanitary bubble that has made competition possible but is also squeezing a lot of fun from their Olympic experience. They are tested daily, use oceans of sanitizer and face strict restrictions on their movements. They are under instructions not to mix with people outside their teams. They cannot watch sports other than their own or wander around the city. They are told to avoid hugs, high-fives and handshakes. But Olympians say they measures are making them feel safe, even in the most close-contact sport of the Games: wrestling.