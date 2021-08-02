Chicken wings during the Packers game? Maybe not…

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the Packers Preseason set to kick off in just a few weeks, you may be missing out on a game-day food staple.

According to poultry experts, there's still a shortage of chicken wings nationwide.

While the state and national chicken wing supply is slowly rebounding the cost per pound remains high at around $3 per pound.

Before the shortage, the average price was around $1.50.

"Prices will remain high, I think it will be tight but I don't think we'll see big shortages. We're about 1% lower than last year with the last numbers I've seen, so I think we're building up there again," said Ron Kean, Poultry specialist, UW-Extension.

Experts say they still expect chicken numbers to grow by the end of the year.