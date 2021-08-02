Canadian trucker freed, says he’s victim of marijuana scam

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors have dropped charges, at least for now, against a Canadian trucker who was arrested at the U.S. border early last month with more than a ton of marijuana in his rig. Tasbir Singh’s lawyer, Ellen Michaels, made the case to prosecutors that Singh was an unwitting victim of the drug smuggling scheme. The 32-year-old Windsor, Ontario, man was detained on July 7 after border agents in Detroit found more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana in his truck. The U.S. attorney’s office filed a request with the court on July 22 to have the criminal complaint against Singh dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could refile the charges at a later date.