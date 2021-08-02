Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer competition.

Canada goes on to face Sweden, the late semifinal winner in Yokohama.

The gold medal match is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

It is the second straight Olympics that the United States has been knocked out of contention for the gold medal.

The United States will face Australia for the bronze medal.