Brazil’s Andrade tumbles into stardom to hometown funk tune

Rebeca Andrade has become a superstar since she arrived in Tokyo for the Olympics. After the 22-year-old took the silver medal in the all-around competition, becoming the first Brazilian woman gymnast to make it onto an Olympic podium, she woke up to two million new followers on social media. Andrade, a charismatic performer, flipped and twisted across the floor to the funk song, “Baile de favela.” It was an homage to the poor neighborhoods that are the heart of Black Brazilian culture. Andrade said she believes the song inspired people back home to come on this journey with her.