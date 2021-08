WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Boogie and the Yo-Yo'z have canceled their performance for Tuesday night at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

In a message to News 9 fair leaders had the following to say "Due to circumstances beyond our control Boogie and the Yo-Yo'z had to cancel their concert Tuesday night."

In their place Vic Ferrari and his ten piece band will perform in their place.