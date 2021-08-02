The August temperature outlook for us is “hotter than normal”. This is from the Weather Channel. What is our August “normal”? A daily high of 77.9. A daily low of 56.9. This averages out to 67.4 degrees. We average out to a couple of 90 degree days each August. When is the hottest day of the year? It depends how you break it down. Our average daily high peaks July 7th. So, it has been downhill for us almost a month. So far, our hottest days were in June. We hit 95 twice in early June.

The darker shade, the later. On average, it looks like July 15-30th for Wisconsin's hottest day

I take the “outlooks” lightly. We have been hotter than normal in June and July. I think this August will be near or slightly below average. The outlooks published by the Weather Channel and Accuweather are general and are about as correct as the Farmers Almanac. By the way, you can buy the Farmer’s Almanac outlook for $8.99.