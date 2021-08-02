Athens making switch from 11 to 8-man football for future seasons

(WAOW) -- Big changes are coming to the central Wisconsin high school football landscape. Just one week ago Wausau East announced they would be reducing their football program from 11 to 8-man citing lack of participation, this week Athens has done the same.

Athens high school has dropped their 11-man schedule and will now complete in 8-man football. Athletic director Craig Diedrich saying, "'it was a long time coming.

Diedrich said multiple factors led to the decision, primarily the school districts decreasing enrollment, and lack of interest in the sport.

"We've gotten just low participation in football in the last few years we kind of saw this coming years ago. In years past we had players playing different positions just to try to field an 11-man team and I think having some success with an 8-man football team players are going to be in the right positions to be successful, Diedrich said.

The Bluejays only had 16 players attend summer practices in July, thats down from the 24 the team had on roster last fall season.

Athens already has a schedule set for their season, it including opponents Almond-Bancroft, Lac Du Flambeau, Thorp, Owin-Withee among others.

The Bluejays will not be playoff eligible this year due to the switch.