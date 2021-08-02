Area schools districts making mask mandates decisions for the beginning of the year

WESTON, Wisc. (WAOW)-- As cases of Covid-19 grow across the country, schools need to decide if students and staff will be wearing masks at the being of the school year.

Area school districts have stated decisions on mask enforcement will be finalized before the start of the school year, so far several districts have decided not to regulate mask usage in their schools.

Assistant Superintendent for D.C Everest School DIstrict Matthew Spets told News 9, "our response team meets periodically and we can assess if there were to be outbreaks or number if you will at a certain school or program that we offer that we can adjust that and take care of our students and our staff."

Wausau School District has said they will be making masks optional for now, likewise; Medford Superintendent Pat Sullivan said that masks are optional in their school as that is the current recommendations by the CDD.

Sullivan saying, "personally I would encourage kids that are of age and staff to get the vaccine I think that it is an important part of this and the effect it will have on our area."

Wisconsin Rapids has not made a final decision on how the school year will proceed but they will have a final answer on August 9, 2021.

News 9 will continue coverage of this story leading up to the start of the curriculum.