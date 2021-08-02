Activists: Belarus sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland

TOKYO (AP) — An activist group says a Belarusian sprinter is applying for a visa at Polish embassy in Tokyo and plans to seek asylum in Poland after alleging that officials tried to send her home from Japan. Vadim Krivosheyev of the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation said that Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is at the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday. Krivosheyev said the foundation has bought her a ticket to Warsaw from Tokyo for Aug. 4. Tsimanouskaya was due to run in the Olympic 200-meter heats Monday. She criticized Belarus team officials on her Instagram account and then said they tried to force her to leave Japan.