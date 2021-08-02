A warming trend through the week

Another refreshing day is on the way for today. Enjoy the fact that you will not need the air conditioner because later this week it will be warming up once again.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice again.

High: 78 Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Scattered clouds and comfortable.

Low: 58 Wind: West around 5

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. A slight chance of a shower or storm east of Marathon county.

High: 83

In addition to a warm-up, the rain chance will increase later this week. Early in the week, the main chance of rain will be a weak cold front dropping in from the north later Tuesday. This will brush by the eastern part of the area (east of Marathon county) in the afternoon and produce a slight chance of spotty showers or storms. Most areas will be dry until later in the week.

On Thursday evening, into Friday, and through the weekend, some weak upper-level troughs of low pressure will be moving through the upper Midwest. These will kick off a few scattered thunderstorms at times. The chance of storms at this point is only 20 to 30 percent, but as the chance of those storms draws nearer we will probably increase the odds on one or two of the days. Between Thursday night and Monday of next week, it looks like the highest chance of wet weather will be on Friday and Saturday.

Otherwise, conditions will be comfortable today with highs in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be warmer but still not too humid. The humidity will not rise too much until late in the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s from Tuesday through Friday, then reach the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

Pollen Count Last Friday July 30th, Ragweed Pollen 2 (low)

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1975 - Record heat gripped New England. Highs of 104 degrees at Providence, RI, and 107 degrees at Chester and New Bedford, MA, established state records. The heat along the coast of Maine was unprecedented, with afternoon highs of 101 degrees at Bar Harbor and 104 degrees at Jonesboro. (The Weather Channel)