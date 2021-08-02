5 Florida officers charged over violent arrests of Black men

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say five Florida police officers are being charged with battery connected to the violent arrests of two Black men last week. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the first-degree misdemeanors during a news conference Monday. Surveillance video shows an officer chase a 24-year-old man into the lobby of a hotel in Miami Beach. The officer orders the man onto the ground at gunpoint. Moments later, more than a dozen other officers run into the lobby and surround the man. Fernandez Rundle says two officers kicked the man while he was handcuffed. Officials say thee other officers attacked a 28-year-old man who was recording the arrest.