Aspirus Health acquires 7 hospitals, 21 clinics from Ascension Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Aspirus Health is growing, a move which they say will help them provide better and more connected care to thousands more in the region.

The acquisition officially went through on Sunday.

"Rural healthcare faces a number of complexities. Unlike large cities and densely populated areas, these community needs are very different," said Matt Heywood, President, and CEO of Aspirus Health. "Rural healthcare is what Aspirus does exceptionally well, better than anyone else."

"Why I'm so happy to be here today, is that we added thousands of dedicated professionals to the Aspirus team today in a dozen or more sites that will allow us to deliver our care throughout the northern Wisconsin region and the Upper Penninsula. We're all in this together for the best of rural healthcare."

2,700 employees and providers were brought on to the Aspirus team, in addition to 7 hospitals and 21 physician clinics.

The 7 hospitals include the following:

Eagle River Hospital in Eagle River

Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill

Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff

Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley

Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk

St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander

St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point

Aspirus says that patients and community members should not experience immediate changes.

Ascension patients that are transitioning to Aspirus are asked to contact their care provider with questions.