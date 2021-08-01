We Had a Warm and Wet July

If I polled 10 people and asked them to describe July’s weather, I suspect at least 7 of 10 would say “warm and wet”. The others may say “about what I expect for July in north-central Wisconsin.”

We were wet. More than double the usual amount of rain. We were talking drought-like conditions at one point.

7.96” of rain in July 2021. Normally July sees 3.86”. 13” of rain in 1900 is the record. .94” the driest in 1937.

Our warmest day was 93 on 7/5

Coolest low 54 on 7/11

Average maximum (high temperature) was 83.0. Average is 80.3

Average minimum temperature (overnight low) 61.7. Normal, 58.7

Mean (average of the daily high/low) 72.3. Normal 69.5

2 days above 90 degrees. Normally 2.4. close enough

As far as sunshine:

.24% average sky cover

Fair sky days 217

Cloudy days 1

Partly cloudy days 9

Thunderstorm days-9

Heavy rain days-9

Light rain days-11

Take a look at your electric bill

Total Cooling Degree Days 238. Usual July 161. Makes sense. We were warmer.

Heating Degree Days 3- normal 21 DD. Makes sense.