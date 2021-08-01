UK Windrush victims demand compensation on Emancipation Day

LONDON (AP) — Black people whose right to live in the U.K. was illegally challenged by the government marked the anniversary Sunday of the act that freed slaves throughout the British Empire, drawing a direct link between slavery and the discrimination they suffered. Dozens of activists gathered in Brixton, a center for the Black community in south London, to back the international drive for reparations for the descendants of enslaved Africans. They also demanded legislation to compensate legal residents who were threatened with deportation in what is known as the Windrush Scandal. Thousands lost their jobs, homes and the right to free medical care in Britain, many because they arrived as children and couldn’t produce paperwork proving their right to live in the U.K.