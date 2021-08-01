‘Operation September Freedom’ kicks off

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Four veterans were honored on Sunday with a special airplane ride.

It was the kick-off of 'Operation September Freedom,' a Dream Flight Tour to honor World War II veterans.

They get to fly in a restored Boeing Stearman biplane.

The one they flew in on Sunday is named the 'Spirit of Wisconsin.'

Pilots and their crews go across the country to honor these veterans.

"It's a very emotional thing for me because to see the joy that it brings them and to know and hear their stories of the sacrifice and the things they went through for us, I don't know how to describe it," said Darryl Fisher, Founder and Pilot for Dream Flights.

