Historic military convoy rolls through Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Veterans and military collectors alike participated in the Military Vehicle Preservation Association's Historic Military Convoy on Sunday.

"We are travelling along the Yellowstone Trail, a section of it, from Aberdeen South Dakota through to Conneaut, Ohio which is in the northeast corner of Ohio," said Terry Shelswell, Convoy Commander, 2021 MVPA Yellowstone Trail History Military Convoy.

The convoy of privately owned vehicles helps educate the public, as well as honor veterans.

"We're saying thank you to you, the veterans, and service personnel. We mean that sincerely," said Shelswell.

The newest vehicle in the convoy is from the 1990s, and the oldest is a 1918 Dodge staff car.

One participant is appreciating the opportunity to just be a part of the historical experience.

"I'm 82 years old, this is the 6th one we've done, I've done every one of them," said Lamar Rowland, Safety Officer in Sunday's convoy. "It's the greatest thing I've ever done in my life."

There have been different routes over the years, and for the convoy commander, it was the first time stopping in this part of the state.

"We've thoroughly enjoyed it, we are so appreciative of the people who have come and said hi to us," said Shelswell.

The convoy was welcomed into the Stevens Point area with a police escort and 21 gun salute.

"Just showing them how much we appreciate them preserving our history," said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

The mayor adding that this was a unique event for the city.

"People around the country wouldn't normally get the chance to see this history, and here we are right here in Stevens Point," said Wiza.

Not leaving empty-handed, the convoy got a piece of the city to take with them.

"Point brewery donated their new concord grape soda for each of the passengers and drivers," said Michelle Strasser-Goman of Stevens Point.

For more information on the convoy, click here.