MAINE, Wis. (WAOW)-- The body of a boater that was missing after his boat capsized on the Wisconsin River has been recovered.

Sixty-three year old Jim Dolphin of Wausau was fishing on the Wisconsin River on Thursday when they boat he was in capsized.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said that the body of Dolphin was located Sunday morning at 9:30 when a fisherman spotted the body in the water of the Wisconsin River a mile north of Gilbert Park.