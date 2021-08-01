Anger mounts as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans face being forced from their homes now that a moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic has expired. Furious Democratic lawmakers in Congress say they were blindsided by President Joe Biden’s inaction as the deadline neared. He decided against challenging a Supreme Court ruling that signaled there could be no more extensions without congressional action. Lawmakers came up short in their efforts to extend the moratorium, which expired at midnight Saturday. Local governments are being urged to step up efforts to disburse aid already allocated by Congress. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says her party can’t blame Republicans for the failure since House Democrats have the majority.