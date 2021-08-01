A Fairly “Normal” Week One For August Expected

We had what seemed like a cool weekend by late-July standards. 79 Saturday with Wausau’s airport seeing .51” of rain. Reports of penny-sized hail too near Kronenwetter. Sunday was near normal with a drier feel. The north winds were part of the reason.

Headlines: We will be a bit warmer than usual this week. The rain chances will be here and there with a likely dry week or close to normal.

Futuretrack has mainly clear skies tonight. Partly to mostly sunny skies at times Monday. Rain chances look pretty slim. Tuesday will likely be partly to mostly sunny at times too. Fairly sunny skies Wednesday

Rain chances by percent are 20% Monday afternoon and 20% Tuesday morning. Saturday is 6 days out but it is showing early signs of shower and thunderstorm chances.

Rain track is showing low rainfall to close to normal for the first week of August.

Our temperature trend has us near normal to warming above normal this week and through the weekend.

A nice night ahead. A light north breeze. Drier air and a cool low of 51.

Partly to mostly sunny Monday and a high of 78. A 20% chance of showers.

Tuesday will likely be fairly sunny too and a high of 82. A 20% chance of morning showers.

Wednesday sunny and a high of 83

Thursday will be partly sunny and a high of 80.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a high of 84.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 84

8/1/21 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history. A hot one in the midwest.

1987 - Record heat gripped parts of the Midwest. A dozen cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Lincoln, NE, with a reading of 105 degrees, Moline, IL, with an afternoon high of 103 degrees, and Burlington, IA, with a reading of 102 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)

1988 - Two dozen cities in the Upper Midwest reported record high temperatures for the date, including La Crosse WI with a reading of 105 degrees. Highs of 103 degrees at Milwaukee, WI, and South Bend, IN, were records for the month of August. (The National Weather Summary)