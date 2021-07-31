Tunisian police detain lawmaker, Islamist party officials

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities jailed an opposition lawmaker and charged four members of the powerful Islamist movement Ennahdha, according to local media. The moves came after the president decided to suspend parliament and seize exceptional powers. The Ennahdha members were accused of trying to incite violence outside the parliament building after President Kais Saied’s announcement Sunday. The president says he’s trying to save the country amid public anger at the government over joblessness, rising prices and one of Africa’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. Critics — most notably Ennahdha — accused him of a coup.