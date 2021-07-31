Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Swanson had three hits, including the slam in the seventh off John Curtiss. He broke a 1-1 tie with his two-run homer off Brandon Woodruff in the sixth. Swanson’s single in the fourth tied the game at 1-all. Swanson has set a career high with 20 homers, matching the Braves’ franchise record for a shortstop. Denis Menke hit 20 homers in 1964 for the Milwaukee Braves.