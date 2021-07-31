Chaotic waters: US stars win, but Dressel won’t get 6 golds

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel has won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly. But his bid to join a very rare club ended in a new event. Dressel had too much ground to make up on the anchor leg of the 4×100 mixed medley relay. He was more than 8 seconds behind when he dove in the pool and could only rally the Americans to fifth. It was a disappointing finish to a golden morning for the Americans. Katie Ledecky closed out her Olympics with a gold in the 800 freestyle.