Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 6:56PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 656 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line

from 7 miles north of Pittsville to near Amherst. Movement was

southeast at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Whiting, Amherst,

Pittsville, Plainfield, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park

and Lake Wazeecha.

This includes U.S. Highway 10 between mile markers 230 and 249.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.