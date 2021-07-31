Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 6:56PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 6:56PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 656 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line
from 7 miles north of Pittsville to near Amherst. Movement was
southeast at 35 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Whiting, Amherst,
Pittsville, Plainfield, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park
and Lake Wazeecha.
This includes U.S. Highway 10 between mile markers 230 and 249.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.