Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 6:23PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 621 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Bevent, or 10 miles northeast of Stevens Point, moving southeast at

35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail are possible

with this storm.

Additional storms extended west across northern Wood and northern

Portage counties.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Waupaca, Marshfield, Mosinee, Whiting, Bevent,

Amherst, Plover, Stockton and Knowlton.

This includes U.S. Highway 10 between mile markers 185 and 213,

between mile markers 230 and 251, and between mile markers 254 and

256.