Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:55PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 554 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Mosinee, or 9

miles south of Wausau, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Bevent, Rothschild, Schofield,

Rosholt, Evergreen, Peru and Elderon.

This includes the following highways…

Wisconsin Highway 29 between mile markers 174 and 175.

U.S. Highway 51 between mile markers 188 and 190.