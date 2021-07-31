Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:41PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 540 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Catawba, or 24 miles

south of Park Falls, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail can be expected with this

storm.

This storm will be near…

Catawba around 545 PM CDT.

Ogema around 600 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Kennan and Wilson Lake

Near Phillips.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.