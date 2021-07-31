Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:23PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:23PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a broken line of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Pulaski
to near Embarrass to 9 miles south of Wittenberg to near Owen.
Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Other scattered thunderstorms were
located over southern Marinette County and Door County.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Green Bay, Stevens Point, Marshfield, Kaukauna, New London,
Clintonville, Mosinee, Abbotsford, Spencer and Black Creek.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.