Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 4:27PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 4:27PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 426 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking broken line of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of
Spirit to 11 miles northwest of Wittenberg to Shawano to 6 miles
north of Pulaski. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Green Bay, Wausau, Shawano, Weston, Merrill, Rib Mountain,
Clintonville, Pulaski, Wittenberg and Embarrass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.