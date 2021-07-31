Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 4:27PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 426 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking broken line of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of

Spirit to 11 miles northwest of Wittenberg to Shawano to 6 miles

north of Pulaski. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Wausau, Shawano, Weston, Merrill, Rib Mountain,

Clintonville, Pulaski, Wittenberg and Embarrass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.