Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 3:37PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 336 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Neopit to 7 miles southeast of Antigo.

Movement was south at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Big Smokey Falls, Legend Lake, Keshena, Neopit, South Branch,

Mattoon, Bowler, College Of Menominee Nation, Lake Noseum and

Intersection Of Hwy 55 And County M.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.