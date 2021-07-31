Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 3:07PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 306 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Wazeecha, or 8 miles south of Wisconsin Rapids, moving southeast

at 25 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Wautoma, Plainfield, Nekoosa, Port Edwards, Dakota, Richford, Coloma,

Almond, Hancock and Kellner.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.