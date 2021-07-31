Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 3:07PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 306 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lake Wazeecha, or 8 miles south of Wisconsin Rapids, moving southeast
at 25 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Wautoma, Plainfield, Nekoosa, Port Edwards, Dakota, Richford, Coloma,
Almond, Hancock and Kellner.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.