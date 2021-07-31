Kayakers paddle through rain at “Paddle Pub Crawl”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Despite rain getting in the way, people still took part in Wausau's "Paddle Pub Crawl" Saturday.

Most paddlers were in kayaks, but anything that paddled was accepted.

It started at D.C. Everest Park and ended at Trail's End restaurant.

Once the rain started, one person said the goal was simply to get to the end, while others waited out the weather.



"It turned into hey we'll just keep going because we're hungry, we wanted to get to Trails Edge…just paddling in the rain, pouring hard rain," Jackie Hintze of Wausau said.

Trails End also had live music and lawn games available for people to play at the end of the course.