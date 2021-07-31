Hungary: health care workers protest for higher wages

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Several thousand health care workers and their supporters have gathered in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, to demand wage increases and better conditions for those working in the country’s ailing public health system. The crowd said the COVID-19 pandemic had only worsened the already precarious situation of health care workers while their demands for pay hikes and reduced working hours had gone unheeded by the government. Workers like nurses and orderlies say a recent overhaul of the public health care system has given doctors better wages while leaving nurses and others with long working hours and low pay.