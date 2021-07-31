Hmong heritage celebrated after difficult year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Festivities at Wausau's celebration of the area's Hmong community were underway Saturday morning.

The cast of leaders in town to help celebrate including Governor Tony Evers and Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg.

All on hand playing a role to celebrate and remember what's been a year of triumphs and hardships for the Hmong community.

"It's a special day for us, really. Because we are celebrating history. I mean, it's the first event since COVID so this is a big day for us here," Hmong American Center president Long Lor said.

Some speakers remarking on Hmong accomplishments celebrated in the last few months, or even days.

"Suni Lee became the first Hmong American to win the gold medal," Lor said.

"[It was] one of the thrills of my lifetime to designate May 14th as Hmong Lao Veterans Day here in Wisconsin," Governor Tony Evers said.

Alongside the pageantry comes the actual festival, complete with food stands, boutiques, and athletic competitions.

One person traveling in for the festival is from Minnesota, another state with a large Hmong population. She said seeing members of the community all gathering in one place again is uplifting.

"Just being able to come to Wausau here and celebrate and actually get to see everyone here--it's really important just to be able to enjoy everyone's companies again," Naly Yang of St. Paul said.

But underneath all the fun to be had lies a single community that the governor says should be celebrated.

"It's really important that we celebrate the rich cultures and traditions of the Hmong community. What a great story they have to tell and what great people they are to be part of us here in Wisconsin," Governor Evers said.

Officials say record crowds are expected to attend through the course of the weekend.