Cooler weather pattern continues

The air has been slightly cooler the past few days with high temperatures generally in the mid to upper 70s. While it will likely not become chilly anytime soon, refreshing cooler air will likely move in with Saturday's cold front keeping temperatures below average to start August.

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy.

Low: 57 Wind: N 5-10

Sunday: Patchy morning fog then hazy sunshine. Cooler and less humid. Small chance of a pop-up sprinkle.

High: 75 Wind: N 6-12

Monday: Partly cloudy, pleasant.

High: 78

For the rest of our Saturday, expect a few pop-up showers and storms which will eventually die down into the late evening. A level 1 risk for severe weather remains, however the vast majority of developing storms will be sub severe. Regardless, it is wise to take caution if you see lightning or hear thunder overhead as these storms do have a history of strong wind gusts, small hail, and heavy downpours. Overnight as we step into August it will be fairly tame with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be a refreshing day with hazy sunshine and cooler temperatures due to the recent cold front. The wildfire smoke will end to a degree but still likely make for the cloudy appearance in the sky. Additionally, there may be patchy fog in the early morning. Even though most of the day will be dry and sunny, increased particles in the air may cause the formation of sprinkles from time to time, but for the most part, it will be a very nice day. Temperatures across the state will likely range from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Moving into the work week we have another very nice day. Monday should once again be cooler but also more seasonal with temperatures just below 80 degrees. There should be a good deal of sunshine once again and no other weather concerns.

Tuesday onward will return to very typical Wisconsin summer weather. Temperatures will generally be in the low to mid 80s with plenty of bright skies and a few clouds. Each day except for Wednesday has a small chance for developing storms in the afternoon, though no major event is in sight. The humidity will return on Wednesday as well, though won't feel terrible with the manageable temperatures. The highest chance for rain will likely fall on Tuesday night and Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 31-July 2021

On July 31 in weather history:

1987 - The deadliest tornado in 75 years struck Edmonton, Alberta, killing 26 persons and injuring 200 others. The twister caused more than 75 million dollars damage along its nineteen mile path, leaving 400 families homeless. At the Evergreen Mobile Home Park, up to 200 of the 720 homes were flattened by the tornado. (The National Severe Storms Forecast Center)