7 Kurds slain in Turkey; officials deny ethnic motive

ISTANBUL (AP) — Authorities say 10 suspects have been detained over the killing of seven people from an ethnic Kurdish family in Turkey’s central Konya province. Family members say the attack was ethnically motivated, while authorities blame a long-running feud between two families. The members of the Dedeoglu family were killed in a brutal gun attack on Friday. A statement from the Konya prosecutor’s office said initial evidence pointed to an ongoing fight between two families who lived in the same area. But the family’s lawyer and the pro-Kurdish opposition party said the family had previously been harassed and attacked for being Kurdish.