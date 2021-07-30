Marathon County woman pleads guilty in mother’s death

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) – A Marathon County woman charged in the 2019 death of her mother has pled guilty.

Mary Tessmer, 50, of Ringle, originally was charged with intentionally subjecting an at-risk person to abuse causing death.

But in a deal reached with prosecutors, she pled guilty to recklessly subjecting an at-risk person to abuse causing death.

According to police, Tessmer said that her mother, who was 78 at the time of her death, refused to see a doctor.

She weighed just 75 pounds when she died in October of 2019.

Tessmer will be sentenced in December.