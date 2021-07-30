Skip to Content

Weather service confirms at least 4 tornadoes in Wisconsin

6:26 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least four tornadoes caused widespread damage in Wisconsin and contributed to at least one death. The State Patrol says 29-year-old Quinn Boehning was killed after crashing into a fallen tree and power line near the town of Ripon about 6 a.m. Thursday. The severe weather began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin and pushed south and east  with the last tornado warning expiring around 2 a.m. Thursday. The weather service says at least four tornadoes touched down in Jefferson and Waukesha counties early Thursday. 

