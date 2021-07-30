US swimmer Andrew goes maskless behind scenes at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Michael Andrew didn’t wear a mask behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics. The swimmer was already under scrutiny for saying he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The 22-year-old American was maskless when he stopped to speak with reporters. Most swimmers wear face coverings away from the pool. Media and workers at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre are required to keep their faces covered. The organizing committee’s policy says masks must be worn following a competition. But they can be removed during media interviews.